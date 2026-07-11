FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Switzerland Live Updates, Score: Argentina Leads Switzerland At Halftime
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina vs. Switzerland Live Updates, Score: Argentina Leads Switzerland At Halftime

Updated: Jul 11, 2026 - 9:58 PM ET

Two World Cup veterans will go head-to-head in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. Argentina and Switzerland will be playing at Kansas City Stadium. 

Lionel Messi and Argentina will be out to keep their undefeated streak alive. Coming off a narrow win against Egypt, they barely squeezed their way into the semifinals, winning 3-2. This has been a pattern for La Albiceleste as they also came back in their Round of 32 match against Cape Verde.

Switzerland also had a scary but successful outing in their Round of 16 match against Colombia. Winning on penalties, the score was held at 0-0 for the majority of the game. 

The odds are in favor of Argentina, giving them -146 odds for victory.

Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Switzerland: 

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8:08p ET

Argentina vs. Switzerland Live Score

9:58p ET

Argentina Leads Switzerland At Halftime

9:36p ET

Embolo Nearly Gets In Behind

9:33p ET

First Hydration Break: Argentina Ahead

9:13p ET

Mac Allister Puts Argentina Ahead

9:02p ET

Keys To The Game: Argentina vs. Switzerland

8:16p ET

Switzerland Lineup: Manzambi Still Out

8:15p ET

Argentina Lineup: Scaloni Sticks With Four-Man Midfield

8:08p ET

How to Watch Argentina vs. Switzerland

Live Coverage for this began on 9:58p ET
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