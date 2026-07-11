8:08p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Switzerland Live Updates, Score: Argentina Leads Switzerland At Halftime
Updated: Jul 11, 2026 - 9:58 PM ET
Two World Cup veterans will go head-to-head in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. Argentina and Switzerland will be playing at Kansas City Stadium.
Lionel Messi and Argentina will be out to keep their undefeated streak alive. Coming off a narrow win against Egypt, they barely squeezed their way into the semifinals, winning 3-2. This has been a pattern for La Albiceleste as they also came back in their Round of 32 match against Cape Verde.
Switzerland also had a scary but successful outing in their Round of 16 match against Colombia. Winning on penalties, the score was held at 0-0 for the majority of the game.
The odds are in favor of Argentina, giving them -146 odds for victory.
Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Switzerland:
9 posts
9:58p ET
Argentina Leads Switzerland At Halftime
9:36p ET
Embolo Nearly Gets In Behind
9:33p ET
First Hydration Break: Argentina Ahead
9:13p ET
Mac Allister Puts Argentina Ahead
9:02p ET
Keys To The Game: Argentina vs. Switzerland
8:16p ET
Switzerland Lineup: Manzambi Still Out
8:15p ET
Argentina Lineup: Scaloni Sticks With Four-Man Midfield
8:08p ET
How to Watch Argentina vs. Switzerland
Live Coverage for this began on 9:58p ET
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