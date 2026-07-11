FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Argentina vs. Switzerland Live Updates, Score: Argentina Leads Switzerland At Halftime Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Two World Cup veterans will go head-to-head in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup. Argentina and Switzerland will be playing at Kansas City Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Argentina will be out to keep their undefeated streak alive. Coming off a narrow win against Egypt, they barely squeezed their way into the semifinals, winning 3-2. This has been a pattern for La Albiceleste as they also came back in their Round of 32 match against Cape Verde.

Switzerland also had a scary but successful outing in their Round of 16 match against Colombia. Winning on penalties, the score was held at 0-0 for the majority of the game.

The odds are in favor of Argentina, giving them -146 odds for victory.

Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Switzerland:

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Sort By Oldest 8:08p ET Argentina vs. Switzerland Live Score 9:58p ET Argentina Leads Switzerland At Halftime 9:36p ET Embolo Nearly Gets In Behind 9:33p ET First Hydration Break: Argentina Ahead 9:13p ET Mac Allister Puts Argentina Ahead 9:02p ET Keys To The Game: Argentina vs. Switzerland 8:16p ET Switzerland Lineup: Manzambi Still Out 8:15p ET Argentina Lineup: Scaloni Sticks With Four-Man Midfield 8:08p ET How to Watch Argentina vs. Switzerland

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