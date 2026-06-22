3:37a ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Messi Misses Penalty Kick
Updated: Jun 22, 2026 - 1:22 PM ET
Will Lionel Messi surpass Miroslav Klose as the top goalscorer in men's FIFA World Cup history?
Messi recorded his first World Cup hat trick in Argentina's tournament opener and raised his all-time World Cup goal tally to 16, tied for the most all-time. With a goal against Austria at Dallas Stadium, he will stand alone at the top, and Argentina will advance to the round of 32.
Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Austria:
9 posts
1:22p ET
Messi Unable To Capitalize On Another Opportunity
1:18p ET
What To Know About Messi's Missed Penalty Kick
1:11p ET
Messi Doesn't Hold The Record ... Yet
1:05p ET
The Match Is Underway! Here's What To Know:
12:57p ET
Will We Ever See Another Messi?
12:31p ET
Starting Lineups For Argentina-Austria
12:17p ET
Messi Makes His Entrance
12:17p ET
A Match Day Of Stars
Live Coverage for this began on 1:14p ET
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