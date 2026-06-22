FIFA Men's World Cup
Argentina vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Messi Misses Penalty Kick
FIFA Men's World Cup

Argentina vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Messi Misses Penalty Kick

Updated: Jun 22, 2026 - 1:22 PM ET

Will Lionel Messi surpass Miroslav Klose as the top goalscorer in men's FIFA World Cup history?

Messi recorded his first World Cup hat trick in Argentina's tournament opener and raised his all-time World Cup goal tally to 16, tied for the most all-time. With a goal against Austria at Dallas Stadium, he will stand alone at the top, and Argentina will advance to the round of 32.

Here are the top plays from Argentina vs. Austria:

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3:37a ET

Argentina vs. Austria Live Score, How To Watch

1:22p ET

Messi Unable To Capitalize On Another Opportunity

1:18p ET

What To Know About Messi's Missed Penalty Kick

1:11p ET

Messi Doesn't Hold The Record ... Yet

1:05p ET

The Match Is Underway! Here's What To Know:

12:57p ET

Will We Ever See Another Messi?

12:31p ET

Starting Lineups For Argentina-Austria

12:17p ET

Messi Makes His Entrance

12:17p ET

A Match Day Of Stars

Live Coverage for this began on 1:14p ET
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