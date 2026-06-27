2:54p ET
FIFA Men's World Cup
FIFA Men's World Cup
Algeria vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 11:25 PM ET
With both teams sitting at 3 points, Algeria and Austria will be facing off for a chance at the knockout stage. The match will take place at Kansas City Stadium.
Algeria started off their World Cup campaign with a hard loss to Argentina, falling 3-0. They then redeemed themselves with a 2-1 win against Jordan. Austria followed almost a parallel story, starting off the tournament beating Jordan as well, 3-1. But, this didn't last long as they followed up that win with a 2-0 loss to Argentina.
This will be a close game, as the odds barely have Austria taking the win with +178 odds.
Here are the top plays from Algeria vs. Austria:
13 posts
11:23p ET
Mahrez Delivers For Algeria
11:19p ET
Sabitzer Restores Austria Lead
10:56p ET
All Level At Halftime
10:47p ET
Belghali Levels For Algeria
10:42p ET
Chaïbi Strikes The Post
10:39p ET
Maza Flashes His Quality
10:35p ET
Austria Goal Opens Up The Game
10:31p ET
Arnautovic Puts Austria Ahead
10:26p ET
Dull Opening In Kansas City
10:20p ET
Cagey Start In Kansas City
10:15p ET
Both Teams Need To Avoid Defeat
10:06p ET
Algeria And Austria Lineups Confirmed: Zidane Dropped From Algeria XI
Live Coverage for this began on 9:58p ET
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