FIFA Men's World Cup

FIFA Men's World Cup Algeria vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals Updated: share facebook x reddit link

With both teams sitting at 3 points, Algeria and Austria will be facing off for a chance at the knockout stage. The match will take place at Kansas City Stadium.

Algeria started off their World Cup campaign with a hard loss to Argentina, falling 3-0. They then redeemed themselves with a 2-1 win against Jordan. Austria followed almost a parallel story, starting off the tournament beating Jordan as well, 3-1. But, this didn't last long as they followed up that win with a 2-0 loss to Argentina.

This will be a close game, as the odds barely have Austria taking the win with +178 odds.

Here are the top plays from Algeria vs. Austria:

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Sort By Oldest 2:54p ET Algeria vs. Austria Live Score, How To Watch 11:23p ET Mahrez Delivers For Algeria 11:19p ET Sabitzer Restores Austria Lead 10:56p ET All Level At Halftime 10:47p ET Belghali Levels For Algeria 10:42p ET Chaïbi Strikes The Post 10:39p ET Maza Flashes His Quality 10:35p ET Austria Goal Opens Up The Game 10:31p ET Arnautovic Puts Austria Ahead 10:26p ET Dull Opening In Kansas City 10:20p ET Cagey Start In Kansas City 10:15p ET Both Teams Need To Avoid Defeat 10:06p ET Algeria And Austria Lineups Confirmed: Zidane Dropped From Algeria XI

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