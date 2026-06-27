FIFA Men's World Cup
Algeria vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals
FIFA Men's World Cup

Algeria vs. Austria Live Updates, Score: Latest World Cup News and Goals

Updated: Jun 27, 2026 - 11:25 PM ET

With both teams sitting at 3 points, Algeria and Austria will be facing off for a chance at the knockout stage. The match will take place at Kansas City Stadium.

Algeria started off their World Cup campaign with a hard loss to Argentina, falling 3-0. They then redeemed themselves with a 2-1 win against Jordan. Austria followed almost a parallel story, starting off the tournament beating Jordan as well, 3-1. But, this didn't last long as they followed up that win with a 2-0 loss to Argentina.

This will be a close game, as the odds barely have Austria taking the win with +178 odds.

Here are the top plays from Algeria vs. Austria:

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2:54p ET

Algeria vs. Austria Live Score, How To Watch

11:23p ET

Mahrez Delivers For Algeria

11:19p ET

Sabitzer Restores Austria Lead

10:56p ET

All Level At Halftime

10:47p ET

Belghali Levels For Algeria

10:42p ET

Chaïbi Strikes The Post

10:39p ET

Maza Flashes His Quality

10:35p ET

Austria Goal Opens Up The Game

10:31p ET

Arnautovic Puts Austria Ahead

10:26p ET

Dull Opening In Kansas City

10:20p ET

Cagey Start In Kansas City

10:15p ET

Both Teams Need To Avoid Defeat

10:06p ET

Algeria And Austria Lineups Confirmed: Zidane Dropped From Algeria XI

Live Coverage for this began on 9:58p ET
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