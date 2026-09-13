National Football League
NFL Week 1 Highlights, Scores: Vikings Shock Packers; Cardinals Upset Chargers
National Football League

NFL Week 1 Highlights, Scores: Vikings Shock Packers; Cardinals Upset Chargers

Updated: Sep 13, 2026 - 7:46 PM ET

Our first NFL Sunday is in the books.

The early Sunday slate in Week 1 brought plenty of excitement around the league. The Bears scored a whopping 59 points in their win over the Panthers. The Bills were able to hold off the Texans with a late stand. We also had some overtime action, with the Lions outlasting the Saints.  

In the second Sunday slate, the Vikings rallied and scored 29 unanswered to stun the Packers. The Raiders were able to hold on and beat the Dolphins, while the Cardinals upset the Chargers. 

Here are all the top moments from Sunday's games. 

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11:49a ET

Final Scores:

Live Coverage for this has ended
7:37p ET

Justin Jefferson Scores Second TD To Seal Vikings Win Over Packers

7:32p ET

Cardinals Upset Chargers On The Road, 26-14

7:26p ET

Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason Scores Gives Vikings The Lead Late In Fourth Quarter

6:49p ET

T.J. Hockenson Touchdown Makes It A One-Score Game Against Packers

6:23p ET

Ladd McConkey Scores His First Touchdown Of The Season

6:17p ET

Ashton Jeanty Scores Another Receiving Touchdown

6:09p ET

Malik Willis Scores His First Dolphins Touchdown

6:01p ET

Christian Watson Extends Packers Lead, Scores Second TD Of Game

5:55p ET

Justin Jefferson Breaks Free For Unreal Touchdown Catch

5:48p ET

Cardinals Lead Chargers 13-7 After Big Goal-Line Stand

5:37p ET

Raiders Take Two-Score Lead After Ashton Jeanty Hauls In 13-Yard Receiving TD

5:18p ET

Kyler Murray Goes Down With Injury After Scary Hit

4:55p ET

Christian Watson Breaks Loose For 81-Yard Receiving Touchdown

4:47p ET

Saints Score TD, But Lions Deny Game-Winning 2-Point Attempt

4:38p ET

Jeremiyah Love Scores First NFL TD

4:36p ET

Lions Take The Lead In Opening Drive Of OT

4:34p ET

Make It 59 For The Bears

4:31p ET

Kyler Murray Picked Off On First Vikings Pass

4:27p ET

Bills Defense Calls Game

4:17p ET

Saints Tie It Late!

4:10p ET

Bills Take Late Lead

3:58p ET

T.J. Watt Takes Off For The TD

3:50p ET

Bears And Panthers Continue To Score TDs

3:42p ET

Saints Make It Interesting

3:39p ET

Texans Take The Lead

3:13p ET

Bucs Make It Interesting vs. Bengals

2:55p ET

Zay Flowers Questionable After Dominant 1st Half

2:45p ET

Caleb Takes Off Again To Cap Absurd First Half In Bears-Panthers

2:27p ET

A Dime To D.J. Moore

2:03p ET

So Much Scoring In Bears-Panthers

1:59p ET

Another Comical Turnover For Bucs

1:54p ET

Allen Goes All The Way

1:43p ET

Catch Of The Year Candidate?

1:36p ET

Caleb Williams Gets First TD Of The Year

1:34p ET

Scoop-And-Score For Cincy!

1:30p ET

Oh, Lamar!

1:13p ET

Deshaun Throws INT On First Drive, Leading To Jags TD

11:49a ET

Actives & Inactives For Sunday Slate

Live Coverage for this began on 7:46p ET
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