National Football League

National Football League NFL Week 1 Highlights, Scores: Vikings Shock Packers; Cardinals Upset Chargers Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Our first NFL Sunday is in the books.

The early Sunday slate in Week 1 brought plenty of excitement around the league. The Bears scored a whopping 59 points in their win over the Panthers. The Bills were able to hold off the Texans with a late stand. We also had some overtime action, with the Lions outlasting the Saints.

In the second Sunday slate, the Vikings rallied and scored 29 unanswered to stun the Packers. The Raiders were able to hold on and beat the Dolphins, while the Cardinals upset the Chargers.

Here are all the top moments from Sunday's games.

39 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 11:49a ET Final Scores: Live Coverage for this has ended 7:37p ET Justin Jefferson Scores Second TD To Seal Vikings Win Over Packers 7:32p ET Cardinals Upset Chargers On The Road, 26-14 7:26p ET Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason Scores Gives Vikings The Lead Late In Fourth Quarter 6:49p ET T.J. Hockenson Touchdown Makes It A One-Score Game Against Packers 6:23p ET Ladd McConkey Scores His First Touchdown Of The Season 6:17p ET Ashton Jeanty Scores Another Receiving Touchdown 6:09p ET Malik Willis Scores His First Dolphins Touchdown 6:01p ET Christian Watson Extends Packers Lead, Scores Second TD Of Game 5:55p ET Justin Jefferson Breaks Free For Unreal Touchdown Catch 5:48p ET Cardinals Lead Chargers 13-7 After Big Goal-Line Stand 5:37p ET Raiders Take Two-Score Lead After Ashton Jeanty Hauls In 13-Yard Receiving TD 5:18p ET Kyler Murray Goes Down With Injury After Scary Hit 4:55p ET Christian Watson Breaks Loose For 81-Yard Receiving Touchdown 4:47p ET Saints Score TD, But Lions Deny Game-Winning 2-Point Attempt 4:38p ET Jeremiyah Love Scores First NFL TD 4:36p ET Lions Take The Lead In Opening Drive Of OT 4:34p ET Make It 59 For The Bears 4:31p ET Kyler Murray Picked Off On First Vikings Pass 4:27p ET Bills Defense Calls Game 4:17p ET Saints Tie It Late! 4:10p ET Bills Take Late Lead 3:58p ET T.J. Watt Takes Off For The TD 3:50p ET Bears And Panthers Continue To Score TDs 3:42p ET Saints Make It Interesting 3:39p ET Texans Take The Lead 3:13p ET Bucs Make It Interesting vs. Bengals 2:55p ET Zay Flowers Questionable After Dominant 1st Half 2:45p ET Caleb Takes Off Again To Cap Absurd First Half In Bears-Panthers 2:27p ET A Dime To D.J. Moore 2:03p ET So Much Scoring In Bears-Panthers 1:59p ET Another Comical Turnover For Bucs 1:54p ET Allen Goes All The Way 1:43p ET Catch Of The Year Candidate? 1:36p ET Caleb Williams Gets First TD Of The Year 1:34p ET Scoop-And-Score For Cincy! 1:30p ET Oh, Lamar! 1:13p ET Deshaun Throws INT On First Drive, Leading To Jags TD 11:49a ET Actives & Inactives For Sunday Slate

share