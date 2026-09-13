11:49a ET
National Football League
National Football League
NFL Week 1 Highlights, Scores: Vikings Shock Packers; Cardinals Upset Chargers
Updated: Sep 13, 2026 - 7:46 PM ET
Our first NFL Sunday is in the books.
The early Sunday slate in Week 1 brought plenty of excitement around the league. The Bears scored a whopping 59 points in their win over the Panthers. The Bills were able to hold off the Texans with a late stand. We also had some overtime action, with the Lions outlasting the Saints.
In the second Sunday slate, the Vikings rallied and scored 29 unanswered to stun the Packers. The Raiders were able to hold on and beat the Dolphins, while the Cardinals upset the Chargers.
Here are all the top moments from Sunday's games.
39 posts
Live Coverage for this has ended
7:37p ET
Justin Jefferson Scores Second TD To Seal Vikings Win Over Packers
7:32p ET
Cardinals Upset Chargers On The Road, 26-14
7:26p ET
Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason Scores Gives Vikings The Lead Late In Fourth Quarter
6:49p ET
T.J. Hockenson Touchdown Makes It A One-Score Game Against Packers
6:23p ET
Ladd McConkey Scores His First Touchdown Of The Season
6:17p ET
Ashton Jeanty Scores Another Receiving Touchdown
6:09p ET
Malik Willis Scores His First Dolphins Touchdown
6:01p ET
Christian Watson Extends Packers Lead, Scores Second TD Of Game
5:55p ET
Justin Jefferson Breaks Free For Unreal Touchdown Catch
5:48p ET
Cardinals Lead Chargers 13-7 After Big Goal-Line Stand
5:37p ET
Raiders Take Two-Score Lead After Ashton Jeanty Hauls In 13-Yard Receiving TD
5:18p ET
Kyler Murray Goes Down With Injury After Scary Hit
4:55p ET
Christian Watson Breaks Loose For 81-Yard Receiving Touchdown
4:47p ET
Saints Score TD, But Lions Deny Game-Winning 2-Point Attempt
4:38p ET
Jeremiyah Love Scores First NFL TD
4:36p ET
Lions Take The Lead In Opening Drive Of OT
4:34p ET
Make It 59 For The Bears
4:31p ET
Kyler Murray Picked Off On First Vikings Pass
4:27p ET
Bills Defense Calls Game
4:17p ET
Saints Tie It Late!
4:10p ET
Bills Take Late Lead
3:58p ET
T.J. Watt Takes Off For The TD
3:50p ET
Bears And Panthers Continue To Score TDs
3:42p ET
Saints Make It Interesting
3:39p ET
Texans Take The Lead
3:13p ET
Bucs Make It Interesting vs. Bengals
2:55p ET
Zay Flowers Questionable After Dominant 1st Half
2:45p ET
Caleb Takes Off Again To Cap Absurd First Half In Bears-Panthers
2:27p ET
A Dime To D.J. Moore
2:03p ET
So Much Scoring In Bears-Panthers
1:59p ET
Another Comical Turnover For Bucs
1:54p ET
Allen Goes All The Way
1:43p ET
Catch Of The Year Candidate?
1:36p ET
Caleb Williams Gets First TD Of The Year
1:34p ET
Scoop-And-Score For Cincy!
1:30p ET
Oh, Lamar!
1:13p ET
Deshaun Throws INT On First Drive, Leading To Jags TD
11:49a ET
Actives & Inactives For Sunday Slate
Live Coverage for this began on 7:46p ET
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