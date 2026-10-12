National Football League

National Football League Bills vs. Rams Live Updates, Score: Bills Respond With TD From James Cook Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Monday Night Football closes out Week 5 with a battle between the last two league MVPs, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Bills enter 3-1, leading the NFL in scoring at nearly 32 points per game, though they’re coming off a 29-26 loss to the Patriots. Allen, who has seven rushing touchdowns this season, leads a dangerous Buffalo offense.

The Rams are 2-2 after a comeback win at Philadelphia, also led by their offense, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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Sort By Oldest 7:44p ET Live Scoreboard: 9:12p ET James Cook Breaks Off 17-Yard Touchdown Run 9:01p ET Matthew Stafford Finds Davante Adams For Six 8:46p ET Buffalo Tacks On Three More 8:38p ET Rams Unable To Respond After Harrison Mevis Misses FG 8:32p ET Bills Settle For FG On Opening Drive 7:44p ET Bills WR DJ Moore Ruled Out, Full Inactives

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