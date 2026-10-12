National Football League
Bills vs. Rams Live Updates, Score: Bills Respond With TD From James Cook
National Football League

Bills vs. Rams Live Updates, Score: Bills Respond With TD From James Cook

Updated: Oct 12, 2026 - 9:19 PM ET

Monday Night Football closes out Week 5 with a battle between the last two league MVPs, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

The Bills enter 3-1, leading the NFL in scoring at nearly 32 points per game, though they’re coming off a 29-26 loss to the Patriots. Allen, who has seven rushing touchdowns this season, leads a dangerous Buffalo offense.

The Rams are 2-2 after a comeback win at Philadelphia, also led by their offense, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. 

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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7:44p ET

Live Scoreboard:

9:12p ET

James Cook Breaks Off 17-Yard Touchdown Run

9:01p ET

Matthew Stafford Finds Davante Adams For Six

8:46p ET

Buffalo Tacks On Three More

8:38p ET

Rams Unable To Respond After Harrison Mevis Misses FG

8:32p ET

Bills Settle For FG On Opening Drive

7:44p ET

Bills WR DJ Moore Ruled Out, Full Inactives

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