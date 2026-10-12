7:44p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Bills vs. Rams Live Updates, Score: Bills Respond With TD From James Cook
Updated: Oct 12, 2026 - 9:19 PM ET
Monday Night Football closes out Week 5 with a battle between the last two league MVPs, as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
The Bills enter 3-1, leading the NFL in scoring at nearly 32 points per game, though they’re coming off a 29-26 loss to the Patriots. Allen, who has seven rushing touchdowns this season, leads a dangerous Buffalo offense.
The Rams are 2-2 after a comeback win at Philadelphia, also led by their offense, scoring 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
7 posts
9:12p ET
James Cook Breaks Off 17-Yard Touchdown Run
9:01p ET
Matthew Stafford Finds Davante Adams For Six
8:46p ET
Buffalo Tacks On Three More
8:38p ET
Rams Unable To Respond After Harrison Mevis Misses FG
8:32p ET
Bills Settle For FG On Opening Drive
7:44p ET
Bills WR DJ Moore Ruled Out, Full Inactives
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