National Football League

National Football League Bears vs. Seahawks Live Updates, Score: Who'll Win Potential NFC Title Game Preview? Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Not only will Monday night's Chicago Bears-Seattle Seahawks game serve as a potential NFC Championship Game preview, but it will also serve as the debut for new Pro Bowl additions to each team.

Monday will mark the first game for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons with the Bears and guard Quenton Nelson with the Seahawks. Chicago and Seattle acquired the star players in trades this past week as each team prepares to make a deep postseason run.

Which new addition will make a bigger impact? More importantly, who'll win Monday's game? Here are all the top moments and highlights from Bears-Seahawks.

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