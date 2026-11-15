4:22p ET
National Football League
National Football League
49ers vs. Cowboys Live Updates, Score: George Pickens Puts Dallas Back In Front
Updated: Nov 15, 2026 - 5:01 PM ET
Two of the NFL's legacy franchises are going head-to-head in America's Game of the Week.
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the San Francisco 49ers. For San Francisco, it's looking to continue its winning ways as it enters Sunday's matchup with a 7-1 record. And for the Cowboys, they have a chance to climb back into the NFC East race. They're 4-5, but with the New York Giants' loss on Thursday, they're only a game back in the win column for first place.
Who'll come away victorious? Here are all the top moments from Sunday's 49ers-Cowboys game:
4 posts
4:57p ET
Dak Prescott Hits George Pickens For Six
4:45p ET
Deebo Samuel Puts The 49ers Ahead
4:36p ET
Brandon Aubrey Gets The Cowboys On The Board
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