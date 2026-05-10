2:08p ET
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR at Watkins Glen Live Updates: Starting Lineup, Highlights and Key Moments
Updated: May 10, 2026 - 2:08 PM ET
It's time to Go Bowling at the Glen. Race day at Watkins Glen International in New York has arrived, and it's a bit earlier than it has been in previous NASCAR Cup Series seasons. It's the first time that the race at Watkins Glen is being held in May after taking place in August for much of the last four decades
There are also changes to how the race is being run. Instead of it being a 90-lap race, Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen will be 100 laps long.
So, who will prevail at Watkins Glen? Here are the highlights and key moments from Sunday's race.
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2:08p ET
Starting Lineup and Other Things to Know Ahead of Watkins Glen
Live Coverage for this began on 2:08p ET
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