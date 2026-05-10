NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR at Watkins Glen Live Updates: Starting Lineup, Highlights and Key Moments
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR at Watkins Glen Live Updates: Starting Lineup, Highlights and Key Moments

Updated: May 10, 2026 - 2:08 PM ET

It's time to Go Bowling at the Glen. Race day at Watkins Glen International in New York has arrived, and it's a bit earlier than it has been in previous NASCAR Cup Series seasons. It's the first time that the race at Watkins Glen is being held in May after taking place in August for much of the last four decades

There are also changes to how the race is being run. Instead of it being a 90-lap race, Sunday's Go Bowling at the Glen will be 100 laps long. 

So, who will prevail at Watkins Glen? Here are the highlights and key moments from Sunday's race. 

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2:08p ET

Starting Lineup and Other Things to Know Ahead of Watkins Glen

Live Coverage for this began on 2:08p ET
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