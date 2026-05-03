NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR at Texas Live Updates: Starting Lineup, Highlights and Key Moments Updated: share facebook x reddit link

After one of the most chaotic races of the year took place last weekend, the 2026 NASCAR season continues with the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

While Tyler Reddick enters Sunday's race as the season's top driver, Carson Hocevar might be in the best spot to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Hocevar won last week at Talladega Superspeedway, won Friday's NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas and will start Sunday's race in the leader's spot. He actually started the 2025 Würth 400 in pole position as well, but finished 24th. Joey Logano won last season's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Will Reddick get another victory this season? Can Hocevar get back-to-back wins? Stick around here for highlights and live updates from the NASCAR Cup Series' Würth 400.

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Sort By Oldest 2:30p ET Live Leaderboard 4:11p ET Pit Stops Shake Up Running Order 4:02p ET Denny Hamlin Takes The Lead 3:47p ET Texas Goes Green! 2:45p ET Bob Pockrass' Expert Picks To Win At Texas 2:32p ET Starting Lineup For NASCAR's Texas Race 2:31p ET What to Know Entering Sunday's Texas Race

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