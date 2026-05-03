NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR at Texas Live Updates: Starting Lineup, Highlights and Key Moments
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR at Texas Live Updates: Starting Lineup, Highlights and Key Moments

Updated: May 03, 2026 - 4:02 PM ET

After one of the most chaotic races of the year took place last weekend, the 2026 NASCAR season continues with the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

While Tyler Reddick enters Sunday's race as the season's top driver, Carson Hocevar might be in the best spot to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Hocevar won last week at Talladega Superspeedway, won Friday's NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas and will start Sunday's race in the leader's spot. He actually started the 2025 Würth 400 in pole position as well, but finished 24th. Joey Logano won last season's race at Texas Motor Speedway.

[NASCAR ODDS: Favorites for Cup's Texas Race]

Will Reddick get another victory this season? Can Hocevar get back-to-back wins? Stick around here for highlights and live updates from the NASCAR Cup Series' Würth 400. 

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2:30p ET

Live Leaderboard

4:11p ET

Pit Stops Shake Up Running Order

4:02p ET

Denny Hamlin Takes The Lead

3:47p ET

Texas Goes Green!

2:45p ET

Bob Pockrass' Expert Picks To Win At Texas

2:32p ET

Starting Lineup For NASCAR's Texas Race

2:31p ET

What to Know Entering Sunday's Texas Race

Live Coverage for this began on 2:29p ET
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