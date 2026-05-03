NASCAR at Texas Live Updates: Starting Lineup, Highlights and Key Moments
After one of the most chaotic races of the year took place last weekend, the 2026 NASCAR season continues with the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
While Tyler Reddick enters Sunday's race as the season's top driver, Carson Hocevar might be in the best spot to win at Texas Motor Speedway. Hocevar won last week at Talladega Superspeedway, won Friday's NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas and will start Sunday's race in the leader's spot. He actually started the 2025 Würth 400 in pole position as well, but finished 24th. Joey Logano won last season's race at Texas Motor Speedway.
[NASCAR ODDS: Favorites for Cup's Texas Race]
Will Reddick get another victory this season? Can Hocevar get back-to-back wins? Stick around here for highlights and live updates from the NASCAR Cup Series' Würth 400.
Pit Stops Shake Up Running Order
Denny Hamlin Takes The Lead
Texas Goes Green!
Bob Pockrass' Expert Picks To Win At Texas
Starting Lineup For NASCAR's Texas Race
What to Know Entering Sunday's Texas Race
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2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored for Texas, Pole-sitter Hocevar Fourth
Second Thoughts: No Time to Waste Means New Crew Chief for Kyle Busch
Inside The Garage: Carson Hocevar Is Exactly What NASCAR Needs
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Starting Lineup for NASCAR's Texas Grand Prix at COTA with Tyler Reddick on the Pole
Kevin Harvick Shuts Down Stephen A. Smith's NASCAR 'Athlete' Diss
NASCAR Power Rankings: New Cup Winner Carson Hocevar Joins List
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2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Tyler Reddick Emerges As Favorite
2026 NASCAR Odds: Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick Favorite for Talladega
Trading Mics For Helmets: Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray To Race Kaulig Truck
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2026 NASCAR Odds: Denny Hamlin Favored for Texas, Pole-sitter Hocevar Fourth
Second Thoughts: No Time to Waste Means New Crew Chief for Kyle Busch
Inside The Garage: Carson Hocevar Is Exactly What NASCAR Needs
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Starting Lineup for NASCAR's Texas Grand Prix at COTA with Tyler Reddick on the Pole
Kevin Harvick Shuts Down Stephen A. Smith's NASCAR 'Athlete' Diss
NASCAR Power Rankings: New Cup Winner Carson Hocevar Joins List
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2026 NASCAR Cup Series Title Odds: Tyler Reddick Emerges As Favorite
2026 NASCAR Odds: Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick Favorite for Talladega
Trading Mics For Helmets: Clint Bowyer, Jamie McMurray To Race Kaulig Truck