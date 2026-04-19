4:22p ET
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
NTT INDYCAR SERIES
INDYCAR Live Updates, Leaderboard: Grand Prix of Long Beach Highlights
Updated: Apr 19, 2026 - 4:22 PM ET
The 2026 INDYCAR season continues Sunday afternoon with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach — the second-biggest event on the circuit behind the Indy 500. This 1.968-mile, 11-turn street course will see 90 laps of INDYCAR racing, with FOX coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Felix Rosenqvist will lead the field to the green flag after winning pole. There are five drivers among the 25 in the field who have won at Long Beach: Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Will Power and last year’s winner Kyle Kirkwood.
Here are the highlights!
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Live Coverage for this began on 4:22p ET
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How INDYCAR drivers navigate the Grand Prix of Long Beach's unique 11-turn track
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recommended
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How INDYCAR drivers navigate the Grand Prix of Long Beach's unique 11-turn track
FOX Super 6 INDYCAR Contest: Bob Pockrass' Long Beach Grand Prix Picks, Predictions
2026 INDYCAR Odds: Kyle Kirkwood Favorite For Long Beach Grand Prix
-
Inside The Garage: Kyle Larson Returns to Kansas, Site of Last Win 32 Races Ago
How to watch INDYCAR Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach: Schedule, date, time, TV channels, streaming
Why INDYCAR's 2-Week Break Is Anything But A Vacation — And How Teams Capitalize
-
New “All In" Episode Dives into Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske's 2026 Rebound
Second Thoughts: 33 or 34 Cars for the Indy 500? And Does it Matter?
INDYCAR champions: Complete list of winners by year
Item 1 of 3