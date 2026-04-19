NTT INDYCAR SERIES

NTT INDYCAR SERIES INDYCAR Live Updates, Leaderboard: Grand Prix of Long Beach Highlights Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The 2026 INDYCAR season continues Sunday afternoon with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach — the second-biggest event on the circuit behind the Indy 500. This 1.968-mile, 11-turn street course will see 90 laps of INDYCAR racing, with FOX coverage beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Felix Rosenqvist will lead the field to the green flag after winning pole. There are five drivers among the 25 in the field who have won at Long Beach: Scott Dixon, Alexander Rossi, Will Power and last year’s winner Kyle Kirkwood.

Here are the highlights!

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