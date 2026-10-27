Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball World Series Game 4 Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Rays vs. Brewers Updated: share facebook x reddit link

All that separates the Milwaukee Brewers from their first-ever World Series championship is one win, and they're hoping it comes tonight at Tropicana Field.

The Brewers took a 3-0 series lead with their decisive 10-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. If they win Game 4, they will become the first team in the best-of-seven era to sweep the NLCS and World Series.

Meanwhile, the Rays are desperate to avoid elimination after managing just one run in Game 3. The Rays hold the record for most World Series appearances without a title.

Follow along for live updates from Game 4 of the World Series:

7 posts Sort By Newest Sort By Newest

Sort By Oldest 7:04p ET Live Score: Rays vs. Brewers 8:21p ET Griffin Jax Gets Out Of Jam 8:04p ET Who Wins Game 4? A-Rod, Jeter, Papi Make Picks 7:46p ET World Series MVP? Jeter Goes With 'Wild Bill' 7:27p ET Starting Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Griffin Jax 7:18p ET Brewers Starting Lineup: No Big Changes 7:12p ET Rays Starting Lineup: Aranda Back In

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