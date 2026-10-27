7:04p ET
Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
World Series Game 4 Live Updates, Score: Top Plays From Rays vs. Brewers
Updated: Oct 27, 2026 - 8:21 PM ET
All that separates the Milwaukee Brewers from their first-ever World Series championship is one win, and they're hoping it comes tonight at Tropicana Field.
The Brewers took a 3-0 series lead with their decisive 10-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. If they win Game 4, they will become the first team in the best-of-seven era to sweep the NLCS and World Series.
Meanwhile, the Rays are desperate to avoid elimination after managing just one run in Game 3. The Rays hold the record for most World Series appearances without a title.
Follow along for live updates from Game 4 of the World Series:
7 posts
8:21p ET
Griffin Jax Gets Out Of Jam
8:04p ET
Who Wins Game 4? A-Rod, Jeter, Papi Make Picks
7:46p ET
World Series MVP? Jeter Goes With 'Wild Bill'
7:27p ET
Starting Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Griffin Jax
7:18p ET
Brewers Starting Lineup: No Big Changes
7:12p ET
Rays Starting Lineup: Aranda Back In
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