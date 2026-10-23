5:13p ET
Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball
World Series Game 1 Highlights: The Miz Leads The Brewers Against The Rays
Updated: Oct 23, 2026 - 5:13 PM ET
A new World Series champion will be crowned in 2026.
That journey starts today as the Milwaukee Brewers host the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 at American Family Field. The Brewers are hot off a sweep of the 2025 champion Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Rays swept past the New York Yankees and handled the Cleveland Guardians. Young flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski will take the mound for the Brewers, while Nick Martinez gets the call for the Rays.
Follow along for the top moments from Game 1!
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5:13p ET
Brewers Starting Lineup
5:08p ET
Rays Starting Lineup
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