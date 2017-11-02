Luiten, Porteous and Colsaerts tied for lead in Turkey (Nov 2, 2017)

ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) Joost Luiten, Haydn Porteous and Nicolas Colsaerts all shot 7-under 64s Thursday to tie for the lead after the first round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

Colsaerts was 8 under through 15 holes, including an eagle on the 12th, but bogeyed the 16th. Porteous brought himself into contention with five birdies on the back nine.

Padraig Harrington (65) was a shot off the lead with his lowest score of the year, tied for fourth with Andres Romero. Harrington said he was motivated by the prospect of increasing his chances of making next year’s Ryder Cup.

”It would kind of be in your hands if you got a good start like that,” Harrington said. ”The last half dozen years I’ve been thinking it’s really tough to make this team, especially when you’re playing this mixed schedule here and over in the States.”

Ian Poulter (66) was tied for sixth, with Lee Westwood (67) a further stroke behind.

Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood shot 71. That left him two shots behind Justin Rose (69), who is third in the Race to Dubai standings.