What Is LIV Golf? 2026 Format, Teams, Schedule Explained

The 2026 LIV Golf season is well into its stretch run, with live coverage continuing on FOX Sports and streaming live on FOX One. Here's everything to know to follow the rest of the season.

WHAT IS LIV GOLF?

LIV Golf is a unique league with tournaments played over four rounds and 72 holes across four days, anchored by shotgun starts, where every group begins play simultaneously on different holes. That's a change from prior seasons, when events ran three rounds over 54 holes. During the regular season, players compete for individual honors while the 13 four-player teams simultaneously compete for team honors.

WAIT, THERE ARE TEAMS?!

Yes. LIV features 13 teams of four players, including some of the biggest names in the sport: 4Aces GC, Cleeks GC, Crushers GC, Fireballs GC, HyFlyers GC, Korean Golf Club, Legion XIII, Majesticks GC, OKGC, RangeGoats GC, Ripper GC, Southern Guards GC and Torque GC.

Three teams have adopted new names in 2026. Iron Heads GC became Korean Golf Club, Stinger GC became Southern Guards GC, and Smash GC rebranded as OKGC during the season under captain Talor Gooch.



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MEET THE PLAYERS

LIV's roster for 2026 includes 57 players, including 13 team captains, and is headlined by major champions Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Sergio García, along with stars such as Joaquín Niemann.

The offseason brought real turnover. Brooks Koepka received an early, mutually agreed release from Smash GC (now OKGC), with Harold Varner III taking his spot. Abraham Ancer moved to Torque GC, and Victor Pérez joined Cleeks GC.

ALRIGHT, BACK TO THE FORMAT

The regular-season field consists of 57 players: 52 players attached to the 13 four-player teams and five independent wild-card players. The player with the lowest score after 72 holes wins individual honors, while the team with the lowest combined score wins the team title. Competitors accumulate points toward season-long individual and team championships.

HOW TO WATCH

FOX One is the home base for LIV Golf in 2026. Every round of every event streams live on FOX One, with select rounds also airing across the rest of the FOX family of networks, including FOX, FS1, FS2 and FOX Business Network. More than half the schedule airs on FOX or FS1, and coverage is also available on the FOX Sports App and to LIV Golf+ app subscribers.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

AND THE WINNER IS …

Jon Rahm enters the season as the defending individual champion after shooting a career-best 11-under 60 at LIV Golf Indianapolis to overtake points leader Joaquín Niemann on the final day of the 2025 season, despite not winning a single event. Rahm's Legion XIII also enters as the defending team champion, having beaten Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC in a playoff at the season-ending Team Championship.

The individual champion is crowned after the 13th event of the season, based on points earned. The Team Championship is decided at the season-ending Michigan event, using match play in the quarterfinals and semifinals before switching to stroke play for the final round.

PLAYERS' FUTURES ALSO ON THE LINE

Every player's position in the final standings determines their status with the league the following season, with players sorted into three tiers: Lock Zone: 1–34; Open Zone: 35–46; Drop Zone: 47–57, which carries the risk of relegation.