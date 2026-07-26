Lucas Herbert Secures Historic LIV Golf Win As Ripper GC Claims Team Title in UK

Lucas Herbert didn't just win LIV Golf United Kingdom Presented by JCB. He rewrote the LIV Golf record book doing it.

The Ripper GC star closed with a 10-under 62 on Sunday to finish at 30 under for the tournament, a wire-to-wire victory by six shots that stands as the lowest winning score in LIV Golf League history. Along the way, Herbert also set the league record for most birdies in a single tournament with 30, and the record for most combined birdies and eagles in a tournament with 32.

It's a fitting result after a strong stretch of golf that began at Royal Birkdale, where Herbert tied the major championship scoring record with his own 62, and carried through four rounds at JCB Golf & Country Club that included a 61 in the opening round and never let up from there.

Herbert's four rounds of 61-66-69-62 leave little room for argument about who is currently one of the hottest players in the world. He credited the belief he built at The Open for carrying straight into this week.

"Last week gave me a lot of confidence that I can mix it with the best guys," he said. "Just wanted to really carry that into this week the best I could. I think I got out of my own way the first two rounds and I started thinking about it yesterday. It was just good to play like that today when I was being pushed by two of the best players in the world."

Asked how he managed to look so composed under pressure with Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton both chasing him, Herbert admitted the calm was mostly an act.

"I think it was a bit of a trick in hiding it. I was definitely feeling it out there," he said. "I knew it wasn't going to be a day where even par, 1-under was going to get it done for me. I knew I had to go out there and get it. Just kept pushing myself the whole way, and here we are."

He also pointed to a bit of good fortune sprinkled through the week, including a pulled tee shot on 10 that somehow kicked down into a good lie and set up an eagle.

"It was one of those weeks, just when you needed a good break," Herbert said. "I played great this week, but also, I got a lot of good breaks, which is really nice. It's good to take advantage of those when they come."

The individual title was only half of Ripper GC's celebration. The Aussie squad also claimed the team title at 52 under, holding off Legion XIII by four shots, giving Ripper its third win of the season and first in Europe. Ripper GC Captain Cameron Smith was complimentary about what Herbert pulled off in helping carry the team there.

"Herby is playing some unbelievable golf. To have a 61 and a 62 in the same week when it's blowing 30, 40 Ks an hour is pretty impressive," Smith said. "We just all got on the back of that and played well enough to scoop up the win."

Marc Leishman, who contributed steadily across all four days, admitted the team result mattered more to the group than any individual finish once the win was out of reach.

"It feels unbelievable. Obviously, Herby and Cam have had unbelievable weeks, and me and Trav kind of backed it up a little bit," Leishman said. "It's funny, at the end of the tournament when you don't have a chance to win it, you're not even looking at the individual leaderboard. I was looking at the team leaderboard and pretty happy with where we were sitting."

Travis Smyth, who struggled with his own game but still played a role in the team's title, called it a dream realized.

"This is the team I've always wanted to play on, being Aussie. All the boys, the whole team is Australian, so it's like a dream come true, honestly," Smyth said. "I didn't play well this week, but obviously everyone else had unbelievable weeks. To be able to get up on that podium and lift a trophy with the boys is unbelievable."

Hatton gave his home crowd something to root for, closing with a bogey-free 9-under 63 to finish runner-up at 24 under. The Legion XIII star was gracious in defeat, quick to credit the player who beat him.

"Obviously, Lucas played amazing today. I wanted to get off to a fast start, which is what I did, but unfortunately Lucas did as well," Hatton said. "I'm very proud of how I played. It would have been amazing to win in front of home fans, but I tried my best. But actually, Lucas was incredible this week."

His performance also helped power Legion XIII to a second-place finish on the team leaderboard at 48 under, with Caleb Surratt having a great week with a T5.

DeChambeau's own hot stretch, dating back to his positive week at The Open Championship, continued with a closing 4-under 68, good for solo third at 21 under. His week also lifted Crushers GC to third on the team leaderboard at 42 under as well as lessening the gap between him and Jon Rahm for the individual championship.

Smith's impressive tournament, capped by his record-tying birdie streak on Saturday, was rewarded with a solo fourth finish at 17 under after a closing 3-under 69 — a fitting individual result to go with the team trophy he lifted as Ripper GC's captain.

Abraham Ancer and Surratt shared fifth at 14 under, while Harold Varner III, Charles Howell III and Laurie Canter tied for seventh at 13 under. Canter's week was a quiet highlight for Majesticks Golf Club, closing with a 6-under 66 to give the home fans one more player to cheer down the stretch, alongside Ian Poulter, who finished at 8 under for the week.

It was Herbert's tournament from the opening tee shot Thursday to the last putt Sunday — a week that will be remembered as one of the greatest performances in LIV Golf history.

LIV Golf UK Final Leaderboard

1. Lucas Herbert (-30)

2. Tyrrell Hatton (-24)

3. Bryson DeChambeau (-21)

4. Cameron Smith (-17)

T-5. Abraham Ancer (-14)

T-5. Caleb Surratt (-14)

T-7. Harold Varner III (-13)

T-7. Charles Howell III (-13)

T-7. Laurie Canter (-13)

10. Carlos Ortiz (-12)