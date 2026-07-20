How to Watch LIV Golf United Kingdom 2026: Dates, Times, TV Channel, Streaming

LIV Golf makes its lone 2026 stop in England this week for LIV Golf United Kingdom, the 10th event of the season. Here's the schedule, TV info and how to watch every round on FOX One.

When Is LIV Golf United Kingdom? What Time Does It Start?

Play runs four days, Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26, with each round teeing off at 8 a.m. ET behind LIV's signature shotgun start, meaning every group begins at the same time on different holes.

Where Is LIV Golf United Kingdom?

The tournament is at JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England, near Uttoxeter. The course was built by construction giant JCB under chairman Lord Bamford and designed by architect Robin Hiseman. Saturday night brings a concert from drum and bass act Chase & Status on-site at the club.

LIV Golf United Kingdom Schedule

How Can I Watch LIV Golf United Kingdom? What Channel Will It Be On?

Thurday and Friday will air on FS2, Saturday's round airs on FOX and Sunday will air on FS1.

How Can I Stream LIV Golf United Kingdom?

All round stream live on FOX One and FOXSports.com, with the FOX Sports App also carrying coverage.

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Who to Watch

The field is headlined by Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton, Cameron Smith and Anthony Kim, four of whom have already won an event this season. Rahm has two wins in 2026, in Hong Kong and Mexico City. DeChambeau also has two, in Singapore and South Africa. Hatton won last time out at Valderrama in his native Spain, and Kim opened his season with a win in Adelaide.

LIV Golf United Kingdom is the 10th event held this season after Louisiana was canceled. Three stops remain after this week, in New York, Indianapolis and the season-ending Team Championship in Michigan.