Column: Tales from the PGA Tour

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Rory McIlroy won his fourth event of the year at the HSBC Champions and returned home from Shanghai to a surprise.

His wife had finished the room in their new house to display his trophies. McIlroy had not seen them — the claret jug, Wanamaker Trophy, U.S. Open trophy, World Golf Championships trophies — since the summer of 2018.

“It’s sort of the last room that we’ve been waiting on to get finished in the house,” McIlroy said. “People walk into my house, it’s not as if they are front and center. But I like to have them out so in a reflective moment, I can go and have a look at all I’ve achieved on the golf course the last few years.”

It’s also a time to think about what else he wants to do. Golf, as in life, is about going forward. That still leaves time to look back on a few tales from the tour that go beyond birdies, bogeys and knee-high drops.