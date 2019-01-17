Washington hires Junior Adams as wide receivers coach

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington has hired Junior Adams as its new wide receivers coach.

Adams replaces Matt Lubick, who left coaching for a business opportunity in Colorado.

Adams had served as the offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky for the past two seasons but was part of the coaching staff that was let go after this season. He had accepted an assistant job at Appalachian State recently, but chose to return to the Pacific Northwest.

Adams coached at Boise State from 2014-16 and at Eastern Washington from 2009-13. He played collegiately at Oregon State and Montana State.

Adams is the fourth wide receivers coach in the past six seasons for the Huskies.