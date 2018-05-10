Wagner seeking success versus FBS

(STATS) – Now that it’s producing NFL draft picks, Wagner must feel it can become more competitive against FBS opposition.

The Northeast Conference member – 0-8 all-time against the FBS – will face Syracuse for the second time on Sept 8. The Seahawks also have games scheduled against UConn (Aug. 29, 2019), Florida Atlantic (Sept. 21, 2019), Kansas (Sept. 5, 2020) and Buffalo (Sept. 4, 2021).

The closest any NEC team has come to upsetting an FBS opponent was Wagner’s 7-3 loss at Florida Atlantic in 2012.

Two weeks ago, Wager offensive tackle Greg Senat became the NEC’s first draft selection since 2009. He went to the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round.