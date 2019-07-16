The Latest: Smart ‘well aware’ of challenge to beat Saban

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on SEC media days (all times local):

10 a.m.

Kirby Smart is “well aware” of the inability of Nick Saban’s former assistants to beat him.

They’re 0-16 against the Alabama coach. But Georgia and Smart have pushed the Crimson Tide to the brink in a national championship game and the Southeastern Conference championship game the past two seasons.

Smart was asked Tuesday if he was confident that one of Saban’s former underlings would finally top him. He responded saying, “Am I confident someone’s going to beat him? Depends on how long he coaches.”

It could be Smart’s Bulldogs if the teams meet again in the SEC title game. Or Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M Aggies, who went 9-4 in his debut season and visit the Tide on Oct. 12.

Will Muschamp and South Carolina host Alabama on Sept. 14.

Smart deferred when asked if the next step for his team means beating the Tide. He says the next step is that opener against Vanderbilt.