Incarnate Word installing camouflage end zones

(STATS) – The University of Incarnate Word will have the first camouflage end zones in college football at Gayle and Tim Benson Stadium in the 2018 season, athletic director Brian Wickstrom said Monday.

The Southland Conference school in San Antonio is having the new look stitched together and installed by FieldTurf, an artificial turf company, this month.

Arizona State has camouflage letters in its end zone. Incarnate Word will have an all-camouflage end zone.

The Cardinals’ home opener under first-year coach Eric Morris is Sept. 15 against Stephen F. Austin.