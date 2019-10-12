Carter propels Norfolk State past Howard 49-21

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juwan Carter passed for 375 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 56 yards and two more scores as Norfolk State rolled to a 49-21 victory over Howard on Saturday.

Kevin Johnson’s 4-yard TD run and Carter’s 19-yard scoring strike to Da’Kendall James were sandwiched around a 14-yard TD run by Howard’s Dedrick Parson and the Spartans (2-5, 1-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 14-7 after one quarter.

Josiah Crute pulled the Bison (1-6, 1-2) even at 14 with a 4-yard TD run. Norfolk State regained the lead on Carter’s 4-yard run, but Quinton Williams connected with Kyle Anthony for a 16-yard scoring strike and Howard evened the score at 21 with 2:12 left in the first half. Carter needed just three plays to put the Spartans on top for good, hitting Justin Smith for a 29-yard score and a 28-21 halftime lead.

Carter and Smith teamed up for a 65-yard scoring strike and Carter added a 2-yard TD run in the third quarter before capping the scoring with a 30-yard TD toss to Tylan McElhenie in the fourth.

Smith finished with three catches for 131 yards, while McElhenie snagged four passes for 109. Aaron Savage ran for 110 yards on 12 carries.

Williams completed 11 of 23 passes for 122 yards with two interceptions. Parson finished with 119 yards on 20 carries.