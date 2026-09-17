Northwestern, HC David Braun Strike Long-Term Deal: 'He's Everything We Need'

The Northwestern Wildcats are staying the course for years to come.

Northwestern announced on Thursday morning that it has extended head coach David Braun to a deal that keeps him in place through the 2031 college football season.

"David Braun is the right leader today for Northwestern Football and for the years to come," Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation Mark Jackson said in a statement on Thursday morning about the extension. "He recruits young men of high character who embrace our elite academic environment and who compete in the most competitive conference in the country. David develops our student-athletes at a time when retaining talent has never been harder, and they choose to remain Wildcats when other options appear. He does it with a rare combination of relentless competitiveness and integrity.

"He is everything that we need in a head coach. With our continued investments in our Football program and with the opening of New Ryan Field in just a few weeks, the future of Northwestern Football is bright with David at the helm. We look forward to having David, Kristin and their family in Evanston for the seasons ahead."

Braun originally joined Northwestern as its defensive coordinator for the 2023 season but was promoted to interim head coach in July of that year in the wake of head coach Pat Fitzgerald's dismissal against the backdrop of a hazing investigation into the program.

After a 1-11 season in 2022, Northwestern went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play in Braun's first season at the helm, capped off by defeating the Utah Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl. Braun won 2023 Big Ten Coach of the Year honors and was named the Wildcats' full-time head coach during the season. The eight wins, which included Northwestern snapping a 14-game road losing streak, were the most for the Wildcats since finishing 10-3 overall and 7-2 in conference play in 2017.

Since taking over in 2023, Northwestern is a combined 20-19 overall, 11-16 in Big Ten play and has made two bowl games under Braun (2023 and 2025).

"I am so honored to have the opportunity to lead a storied football program at an institution that demands and expects excellence, instills character, and provides a transformative experience for its student-athletes on and off the field," Braun said in a statement about the extension. "I am grateful to President Chiang and to Mark Jackson for the continued investment into our program, for their support of my family and our tremendous staff and for sharing in our belief of what Northwestern Football can become.

"Northwestern is a special place. Kristin and I are proud to call it home for many years to come."

Prior to landing in Evanston in 2023, Braun was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach of the North Dakota State Bison from 2019-22, a stint preceded by two years as a defensive assistant with the Northern Iowa Panthers (2017-18), among other coaching positions.

As for the present, Northwestern opened the 2026 season with a 34-18 win at home over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Sept. 5. Next up for the Wildcats is a Saturday night home matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. ET, which can be viewed on FOX.