Youngstown State rallies past Westminster 91-83 (Nov 21, 2017)
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) Guards Cameron Morse and Garrett Covington scored 18 points each and Youngstown State rallied in the second half to turn back Division III member Westminster (Pa.) 91-83 on Tuesday night.
Morse added six assists, three rebounds and three steals, while Covington hit 8 of 10 from the floor and grabbed five rebounds for the Penguins (2-2).
Cameron Kane-Johnson poured in 30 points for the Titans, while Deontay Scott scored 18 with 10 rebounds and Jarret Vrabel added 14 points and nine boards.
Kane-Johnson scored 18 in the first half and Westminster led 49-41 at halftime. The Titans led by seven with 15 minutes remaining, when the Penguins started to chip away at the lead. Jaylen Benton’s 3-pointer gave Youngstown State a 61-60 lead – its first since a 39-38 edge late in the first half – with 13:10 left in the game. Westminster missed shots on its next five trips down the floor and the Penguins slowly pulled away.
Youngstown State dominated the boards by a 53-34 margin. The Penguins outscored the Titans 50-34 in the second half.