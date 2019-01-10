Yeboah leads Stony Brook past Binghamton 59-46

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Stony Brook won its fourth straight, beating Binghamton 59-46 on Wednesday night.

Yeboah was 6 of 12 from the field for the Seawolves (14-3, 2-0 America East Conference). Elijah Olaniyi added 12 points and six rebounds and Jules Moor had nine points and five rebounds.

After a slow start for both teams, Stony Brook took a 15-8 lead on an Olaniyi layup with 8:41 to go in the first half and Binghamton stalled late, allowing the Seawolves to take a 27-15 lead into the break.

Stony Brook never trailed in the second half but Binghamton tied it up 31-all with 14:10 to play. Moor answered with a 3-pointer and a dunk back-to-back, sparking a 13-0 run that gave the Seawolves a 44-31 advantage with 10:31 left.

Caleb Stewart and Sam Sessoms scored 12 points apiece for the Bearcats (5-12, 1-1).