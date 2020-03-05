Yale looks to extend streak vs Dartmouth

Yale (22-6, 10-2) vs. Dartmouth (12-15, 5-7)

Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Dartmouth. Yale has won by an average of 13 points in its last nine wins over the Big Green. Dartmouth’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 59-58 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bulldogs have scored 77.4 points per game to Ivy League opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 72.6 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Knight has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Dartmouth field goals over the last three games. Knight has accounted for 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Big Green have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Dartmouth has an assist on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) over its past three games while Yale has assists on 39 of 81 field goals (48.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale is ranked first among Ivy League teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.