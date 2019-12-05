Wynter scores 31 to carry Drexel over Princeton 82-76

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter had a career-high 31 points as Drexel defeated Princeton 82-76 on Wednesday night.

Wynter shot 13 for 16 from the floor. James Butler had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Drexel (5-4), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Jaelin Llewellyn scored a career-high 28 points for the Tigers (1-6). Tosan Evbuomwan, Richmond Aririguzoh and Ryan Schwieger had 10 points apiece.

Drexel matches up against La Salle at home on Saturday. Princeton plays Monmouth at home on Tuesday.