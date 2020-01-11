Wright State looks to extend streak vs UIC

Wright State (15-3, 5-0) vs. Illinois-Chicago (6-12, 1-4)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Sunday, 4:12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Illinois-Chicago. Wright State’s last Horizon loss came against the Northern Kentucky Norse 77-66 on March 12, 2019. Illinois-Chicago is winless in one games against Horizon opponents this season.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tarkus Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Raiders have scored 70.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 78.7 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ferguson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Wright State has won its last six road games, scoring 83.7 points, while allowing 73.5 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Raiders have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Flames. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 36 of 67 field goals (53.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Wright State has assists on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.8 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 13th among Division I teams. The Illinois-Chicago defense has allowed 72.2 points per game to opponents (ranked 221st overall).