Wright State faces La Salle in Gulf Coast Showcase

Wright State (5-1) vs. La Salle (2-2)

Gulf Coast Showcase , Hertz Arena, Estero, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State and La Salle are set to clash in the Gulf Coast Showcase. La Salle earned a 75-64 win over Murray State in its most recent game, while Wright State won 72-57 against Weber State in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: La Salle’s David Beatty, Saul Phiri and Scott Spencer have collectively accounted for 39 percent of all Explorers points this season.DOMINANT DAVID: Beatty has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 58.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Explorers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Raiders. La Salle has 35 assists on 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Wright State has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wright State is rated first among Horizon teams with an average of 83.3 points per game.