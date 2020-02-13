Worku leads UC Irvine past UC Riverside 63-59

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Eyassu Worku scored 18 points to lead UC Irvine past UC Riverside 63-59 on Wednesday night.

Collin Welp added 17 points for the Anteaters (16-10, 8-2 Big West Conference). Evan Leonard had 13 points. Brad Greene led the team with 10 rebounds.

Dominick Pickett led the Highlanders (14-12, 4-6) with 17 points. Callum McRae added 16 points and seven rebounds. Khyber Kabellis had 10 points and seven assists. UC Riverside has now lost three straight games.

Article continues below ...

UC IrRvine takes n Hawaii on Saturday. UC Riverside matches up against Long Beach State on Saturday.