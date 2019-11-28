Wilson, SD State visit Indiana

South Dakota State (6-3) vs. Indiana (6-0)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Douglas Wilson and South Dakota State will take on Trayce Jackson-Davis and Indiana. The junior Wilson has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.4 over his last five games. Jackson-Davis, a freshman, is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: South Dakota State’s Wilson, Noah Freidel and Baylor Scheierman have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Jackrabbits scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JACKSON-DAVIS: In six appearances this season, Indiana’s Jackson-Davis has shot 71.8 percent.

TWO STREAKS: South Dakota State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. Indiana is on a six-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 90.2 points while giving up 65.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Jackrabbits have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Hoosiers. Indiana has 53 assists on 93 field goals (57 percent) over its past three outings while South Dakota State has assists on 49 of 84 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana is ranked second in Division I with an average of 90.2 points per game.