Willis leads Incarnate Word over Houston Baptist 84-82

HOUSTON (AP) — Keaston Willis had 23 points as Incarnate Word defeated Houston Baptist 84-82 on Wednesday night.

Des Balentine had 16 points for Incarnate Word (5-15, 2-7 Southland Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Drew Lutz added 14 points. Derek Van Vlerah and Dwight Murray scored 10 points apiece.

Jason Thompson had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (1-17, 1-8), who have now lost seven games in a row. Ian DuBose added 19 points and eight rebounds. Jalon Gates had 12 points.

Incarnate Word plays Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday. Houston Baptist takes on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Saturday.