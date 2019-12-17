Williams, Cincy host No. 21 Tennessee

No. 21 Tennessee (7-2) vs. Cincinnati (6-4)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Lamonte Turner and No. 21 Tennessee will go up against Keith Williams and Cincinnati. The senior Turner is averaging 12.8 points and six assists over the last five games. Williams, a junior, is averaging 16.8 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors. Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Volunteers points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Turner has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Tennessee field goals over the last five games. Turner has accounted for 16 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Volunteers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has 36 assists on 73 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three contests while Tennessee has assists on 38 of 65 field goals (58.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Tennessee has held opposing teams to 55.3 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.