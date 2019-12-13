Waters III, Oklahoma St. visit Houston

Oklahoma State (7-2) vs. Houston (6-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Lindy Waters III and Oklahoma State will go up against Quentin Grimes and Houston. The senior Waters is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games. Grimes, a sophomore, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Grimes, Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 51 percent of Houston’s scoring this season and 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Oklahoma State, Waters, Cameron McGriff and Thomas Dziagwa have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season.LOVE FOR LINDY: Waters has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 83.7 points while giving up 65.3.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cougars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cowboys. Houston has an assist on 39 of 70 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Oklahoma State has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.7 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game.