Wake Forest looks to end streak vs Pitt

Wake Forest (7-5, 0-2) vs. Pittsburgh (10-3, 1-1)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh looks to extend Wake Forest’s conference losing streak to seven games. Wake Forest’s last ACC win came against the Miami Hurricanes 76-75 on Feb. 26, 2019. Pittsburgh is coming off an 87-79 win over Canisius on Monday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Brandon Childress is averaging 16.3 points and 4.5 assists to lead the charge for the Demon Deacons. Olivier Sarr is also a key contributor, producing 12 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Xavier Johnson, who is averaging 12 points and 5.1 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: X. Johnson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Pittsburgh field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Pittsburgh is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 63.2 percent of its free throws. The Panthers are 2-3 when they shoot below 63.2 percent from the line.

STREAK STATS: Wake Forest has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 73.3 points during those contests. Pittsburgh has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 70.8 points while giving up 55.5.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Pittsburgh defense has held opponents to 59.7 points per game, the 16th-lowest mark in Division I. Wake Forest has allowed an average of 72.4 points through 12 games (ranking the Demon Deacons 217th).