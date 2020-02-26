W. Illinois looks to end streak vs Oral Roberts

Western Illinois (5-19, 2-12) vs. Oral Roberts (14-13, 7-7)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts looks to extend Western Illinois’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Western Illinois’ last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 86-80 on Jan. 11. Oral Roberts lost 100-96 in overtime on the road against Denver on Thursday.

SQUAD LEADERS: Oral Roberts’ Emmanuel Nzekwesi has averaged 15.7 points and 9.3 rebounds while Deondre Burns has put up 15.7 points. For the Leathernecks, Kobe Webster has averaged 17.3 points while Zion Young has put up 13.4 points and 4.5 rebounds.

KEY FACILITATOR: Webster has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Western Illinois field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and nine assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oral Roberts is 0-6 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 14-7 when it scores at least 69.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 9-13 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Oral Roberts offense has scored 79.7 points per game this season, ranking the Golden Eagles 16th among Division 1 teams. The Western Illinois defense has allowed 81 points per game to opponents (ranked 304th).