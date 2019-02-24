Vrankic leads Santa Clara over San Francisco 68-65

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic had 20 points as Santa Clara narrowly defeated San Francisco 68-65 on Saturday night.

Tahj Eaddy had 16 points for Santa Clara (15-13, 7-7 West Coast Conference). Trey Wertz added 13 points. Guglielmo Caruso had 13 points for the home team.

Frankie Ferrari had 17 points and nine assists for the Dons (21-7, 9-5), whose four-game win streak was broken. Jimbo Lull added 12 points. Nate Renfro had seven rebounds.

The Broncos leveled the season series against the Dons with the win. San Francisco defeated Santa Clara 78-72 on Feb. 9. Santa Clara plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Thursday. San Francisco plays San Diego at home on Thursday.