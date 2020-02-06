Virginia looks to extend streak vs No. 5 Louisville

Virginia (15-6, 7-4) vs. No. 5 Louisville (20-3, 11-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over No. 5 Louisville. Virginia has won by an average of 12 points in its last nine wins over the Cardinals. Louisville’s last win in the series came on March 7, 2015, a 59-57 win.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch and Ryan McMahon have combined to account for 63 percent of Louisville’s scoring this season including 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Virginia, Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 56 percent of the team’s points this season, including 64 percent of all Cavaliers points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has eight field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Louisville has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 77 points while giving up 65.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cavaliers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cards. Louisville has 43 assists on 79 field goals (54.4 percent) over its past three outings while Virginia has assists on 36 of 58 field goals (62.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Louisville defense has allowed only 63 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cardinals 29th among Division I teams. The Virginia offense has averaged 56 points through 21 games (ranked 307th, nationally).