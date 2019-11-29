Vandy plays host to Tulsa

Tulsa (5-1) vs. Vanderbilt (5-1)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa and Vanderbilt both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads are coming off of home victories in their last game. Vanderbilt earned a 78-70 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Monday, while Tulsa won easily 78-47 over South Carolina State on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Tulsa has relied heavily on its seniors. Brandon Rachal, Jeriah Horne, Reggie Jones and Martins Igbanu have collectively accounted for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Golden Hurricane points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Saben Lee has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Vanderbilt has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 83.8 points while giving up 66.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Hurricane have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has an assist on 53 of 91 field goals (58.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Tulsa has assists on 55 of 79 field goals (69.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt as a team has made 11.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.