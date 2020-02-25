Vandy looks to end streak vs Mizzou

Missouri (13-14, 5-9) vs. Vanderbilt (9-18, 1-13)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to six games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the LSU Tigers 99-90 on Feb. 5. Missouri fell 78-68 at Arkansas in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee has averaged 17.9 points and 4.3 assists while Scotty Pippen Jr. has put up 11.3 points. For the Tigers, Dru Smith has averaged 12.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists while Xavier Pinson has put up 10.4 points.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Pinson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Missouri field goals over the last three games. Pinson has accounted for 24 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Tigers are 0-9 when they score 60 points or fewer and 13-5 when they exceed 60 points. The Commodores are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 9-4 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Missouri has lost its last eight road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 76.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 8.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among SEC teams.