UTSA takes on Our Lady of the Lake

Our Lady of the Lake vs. UTSA (5-7)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners are set to battle the Saints of NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake. UTSA is coming off an 89-70 home win over Illinois State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson, Atem Bior and Byron Frohnen have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Roadrunners scoring over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Roadrunners offense scored 69.2 points per matchup in those nine games.