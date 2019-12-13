UTSA faces Texas-Permian Basin

Texas-Permian Basin vs. UTSA (3-6)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners are set to battle the Falcons of NAIA program Texas-Permian Basin. UTSA is coming off a 77-71 road win over Texas State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson, Atem Bior and Byron Frohnen have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Roadrunners scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JHIVVAN: Through nine games, UTSA’s Jhivvan Jackson has connected on 29.9 percent of the 97 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 82.2 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 3-6 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Roadrunners put up 69.2 points per contest across those nine games.