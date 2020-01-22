Utah looks to end streak vs Washington

Washington (12-7, 2-4) vs. Utah (10-7, 1-4)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington looks to extend Utah’s conference losing streak to five games. Utah’s last Pac-12 win came against the Oregon State Beavers 81-69 on Jan. 2. Washington fell short in a 64-61 overtime game at home to Oregon in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

FAB FRESHMEN: Washington’s Isaiah Stewart, Jaden McDaniels and Nahziah Carter have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 62 percent of all Huskies points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Huskies have given up just 58 points per game to Pac-12 opponents so far, an improvement from the 64.6 per game they gave up against non-conference competition.SOLID STEWART: Across 19 appearances this season, Washington’s Stewart has shot 57.8 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Runnin’ Utes are 8-0 when holding opponents to 42.9 percent or worse from the field, and 2-7 when opponents shoot better than that. The Huskies are 5-0 when turning the ball over 12 times or fewer and 7-7 when the team exceeds that total.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Utes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Huskies. Utah has an assist on 35 of 66 field goals (53 percent) over its previous three contests while Washington has assists on 29 of 61 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Washington has held opposing teams to 37.1 percent shooting from the field this year, the ninth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Against conference opponents, the Huskies have held opposing shooters to 35 percent.