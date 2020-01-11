Utah faces tough test vs No. 25 Colorado

Utah (10-4, 1-1) vs. No. 25 Colorado (12-3, 2-1)

CU Events Center, Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Colorado presents a tough challenge for Utah. Utah has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Colorado lost 76-68 to Oregon State on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Colorado’s Tyler Bey has averaged 13.1 points and 9.6 rebounds while McKinley Wright IV has put up 13.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 21.1 points and 7.9 rebounds while Both Gach has put up 12.9 points.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wright has accounted for 53 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 17 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Buffaloes are 10-0 when holding opponents to 44.6 percent or worse from the field, and 2-3 when opponents shoot better than that. The Runnin’ Utes are 9-0 when they score at least 69 points and 1-4 on the year when falling short of 69.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buffaloes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Runnin’ Utes. Colorado has an assist on 53 of 85 field goals (62.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Utah has assists on 28 of 60 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 78.3 points per game.