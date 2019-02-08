UT Arlington rolls past cold-shooting Coastal Carolina

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — TiAndre Jackson-Young scored 13 points, Andres Ibarguen had 12 points with 15 rebounds, and UT Arlington shut down Coastal Carolina 74-54 on Thursday night.

Edric Dennis had 14 points and Warren added nine points, six rebounds and six assists for UTA (11-12, 7-3 Sun Belt).

DeVante Jones scored 15 points and Ebrima Dibba added 12 points for Coastal Carolina (12-10, 6-4). No other Chanticleer scored more than five points.

The Chanticleers shot 28 percent in the first half and a mere 18 percent in a second half in which they did not make a field goal in the final eight minutes. They made more free throws (22 of 32) than field goals (14 of 62).

Coastal Carolina had an early 10-9 lead but the Mavericks finished the first half with a 24-11 run. UTA’s largest lead was 24 points twice in the final four minutes of the game.

The Mavericks made 11 of 13 free throws and had a 53-39 rebounding advantage.