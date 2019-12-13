UNCG puts streak on line vs NC State

North Carolina State (7-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (8-2)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it battles North Carolina State. North Carolina State beat Wake Forest by nine in its last outing. UNC Greensboro is coming off a 60-58 win over Radford in its most recent game.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey have combined to score 31 percent of UNC Greensboro’s points this season and 37 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For North Carolina State, C.J. Bryce, Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and Braxton Beverly have combined to account for 73 percent of all North Carolina State scoring, including 78 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Isaiah Miller has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all UNC Greensboro field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: UNC Greensboro has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 52.7.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Spartans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolfpack. UNC Greensboro has an assist on 35 of 76 field goals (46.1 percent) across its previous three contests while North Carolina State has assists on 36 of 87 field goals (41.4 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT WOLFPACK: UNC Greensboro has held opposing teams to 54.9 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.