UMES visits Virginia Tech

Maryland Eastern Shore (1-13) vs. Virginia Tech (9-3)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Maryland Eastern Shore in a non-conference matchup. Virginia Tech won at home over VMI 64-55 last week, while Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in a 76-52 game at Old Dominion on Sunday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Maryland Eastern Shore’s Ty Gibson, Da’Shawn Phillip and Glen Anderson have collectively accounted for 35 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 36 percent of all Hawks points over the last five games.GIFTED GIBSON: Gibson has connected on 31.7 percent of the 60 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 27 over the last five games. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Maryland Eastern Shore has dropped its last 12 road games, scoring 52.3 points and allowing 75.8 points during those contests. Virginia Tech is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 66.7 points while giving up 53.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Hokies have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hawks. Virginia Tech has 41 assists on 69 field goals (59.4 percent) across its past three outings while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 26 of 56 field goals (46.4 percent) during its past three games.

CAREFUL HOKIES: The diligent Virginia Tech offense has turned the ball over on just 15.2 percent of its possessions, the eighth-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.2 percent of all Maryland Eastern Shore possessions have resulted in a turnover.