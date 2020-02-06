UMES seeks revenge on Morgan State

Maryland Eastern Shore (3-19, 2-5) vs. Morgan State (12-12, 6-3)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore seeks revenge on Morgan State after dropping the first matchup in Princess Anne. The teams last played each other on Jan. 27, when the Bears shot 30.4 percent from the field en route to a six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Morgan State’s Stanley Davis, Troy Baxter and David Syfax Jr. have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Hawks have scored 59.7 points per game and allowed 68.3 points per game across seven conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 50.5 points scored and 76.4 points given up per game to non-conference foes.TOUGH TO DEFEND DAVIS: In 24 games this year, Morgan State’s Davis has shot 46.9 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Maryland Eastern Shore is 0-19 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 64.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Morgan State has an assist on 31 of 69 field goals (44.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Maryland Eastern Shore has assists on 30 of 65 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Morgan State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent this year. That rate is ranked 23rd in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Maryland Eastern Shore stands at just 24.9 percent (ranked 291st).