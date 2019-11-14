UMass Lowell hosts Jacksonville

Jacksonville (1-2) vs. UMass Lowell (2-2)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell plays Jacksonville in an early season matchup. Jacksonville fell 75-59 to Bowling Green on Monday. UMass Lowell is coming off an 88-45 home win over Massachusetts-Boston on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UMass Lowell’s Christian Lutete has averaged 24 points and 8.5 rebounds while Obadiah Noel has put up 17 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Dolphins, Aamahne Santos has averaged 14.7 points while Bryce Workman has put up 10.3 points and 8.3 rebounds.ACCURATE AAMAHNE: Santos has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell has committed a turnover on just 18.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all America East teams. The River Hawks have turned the ball over only 13.3 times per game this season.