UMass Lowell goes up against Ohio State

UMass Lowell (0-1) vs. Ohio State (1-0)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell pays visit to Ohio State in an early season matchup. UMass Lowell fell short in a 79-64 game at UMass on Tuesday. Ohio State is coming off a 64-56 home win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Ohio State limited its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 62.5 points per game last year. The Buckeyes offense put up 75.3 points per contest on their way to an 11-2 record against competition outside the Big Ten Conference. UMass Lowell went 6-7 against non-conference schools in 2018-19.